Rankins (Achilles) passed his physical Monday and was activated from the PUP list, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Rankins participated in Monday's practice after coming off the PUP list. While the Saints' players took the field without pads, it nonetheless a notable step in the right direction. The 25-year-old defensive tackle is working his way back from an Achilles tear suffered Jan. 13, and projects to start along New Orleans' defensive line when back to full health.

