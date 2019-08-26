Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Removed from PUP list
Rankins (Achilles) passed his physical Monday and was activated from the PUP list, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Rankins participated in Monday's practice after coming off the PUP list. While the Saints' players took the field without pads, it nonetheless a notable step in the right direction. The 25-year-old defensive tackle is working his way back from an Achilles tear suffered Jan. 13, and projects to start along New Orleans' defensive line when back to full health.
More News
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Expected to be cleared•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Placed on PUP list•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Gets fifth-year option•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Expected to miss start of 2019•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Achilles tear confirmed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Jacobs wows
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brown busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...