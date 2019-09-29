Play

Rankins (Achilles) is active for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys.

Rankins will be making his first appearance since tearing his left Achilles in the divisional-round of the 2018 playoffs. Considering he's a little more than eight months removed from the injury, it's unlikely that he'll play a full allotment of snaps.

