Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Returning to action
Rankins (Achilles) is active for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys.
Rankins will be making his first appearance since tearing his left Achilles in the divisional-round of the 2018 playoffs. Considering he's a little more than eight months removed from the injury, it's unlikely that he'll play a full allotment of snaps.
More News
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Expected to make 2019 debut•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Trending in right direction•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Out versus Seahawks•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Logs limited practice•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Won't play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4