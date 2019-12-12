Play

Rankins (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

Rankins' upcoming absence leaves the Saints quite thin along the defensive line with Marcus Davenport also heading to IR due to a foot injury sustained during the same 48-46 loss to the 49ers. Rankins will finished the 2019 campaign with just 10 tackles and two sacks in 10 games under his belt, but his impact was felt more than the numbers might indicate. The Saints have since signed fellow defensive tackle T.Y. McGill in an attempt to provide depth.

