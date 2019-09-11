Rankins (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Rankins was forced to miss the season opener Monday due to the injury, and seems to be still managing an injury he suffered in January. At this point in the week, he's firmly considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, but if he doesn't suit up, Taylor Stallworth should continue to start at defensive tackle.