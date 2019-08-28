Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Still weeks from return
Rankins (Achilles) isn't expected to be cleared for game action until at least Week 4, Nick Underhill of The Athletic reports.
Rankins was activated off the PUP list Monday so he could ramp up his practice work, but he still has significant work to do in his recovery from the Achilles injury he suffered in January. The Saints could be hurting for depth at defensive tackle for the start of the season with David Onyemata suspended for Week 1.
