Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Tallies sack Sunday
Rankins recorded a sack during Sunday's 48-7 win over the Eagles.
Rankins earned his sixth sack of the season when he took down Carson Wentz in the second quarter of Sunday's blowout win. The third-year defensive tackle has four sacks in his last four games.
