Rankins (Achilles) said Monday that he has a shot to play in Week 4 against the Cowboys, but a Week 5 or 6 return is more likely, Nick Underhill of The Athletic reports.

Rankins has yet to suit up in 2019 due to the injury, but as evidenced by this news, has a great shot to return in the coming weeks. The 25-year-old has been logging limited practice the past week, and if he can improve to a full participant, it would really help his chances for a debut this season. In the meantime, David Onyemata has been starting at defensive tackle in his place, and should continue to do so until Rankins returns.

