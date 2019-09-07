Rankins (Achilles) will sit out Monday's game versus the Raiders, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Rankins will miss the first game since his rookie campaign in 2016. The 25-year-old had an excellent season last year, posting 40 tackles and eight sacks. The Saints defensive line will be limited on depth since Mario Edwards (hamstring) is also sitting out, so expect Taylor Stallworth to start at defensive tackle Monday.