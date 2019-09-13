Rankins (Achilles) will sit out Sunday's game versus the Rams, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints allowed Houston's backfield to average 7.4 YPC in Week 1 without Rankins, Mario Edwards (hamstring) and David Onyemate (suspension) in the lineup Week 1. Rankins is the projected starter so it will still hurt having him out, but Edwards and Onyemata will return to rotate in at defensive tackle for the grudge match.