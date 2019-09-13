Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Won't play Sunday
Rankins (Achilles) will sit out Sunday's game versus the Rams, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The Saints allowed Houston's backfield to average 7.4 YPC in Week 1 without Rankins, Mario Edwards (hamstring) and David Onyemate (suspension) in the lineup Week 1. Rankins is the projected starter so it will still hurt having him out, but Edwards and Onyemata will return to rotate in at defensive tackle for the grudge match.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...
-
Week 2 RB Preview: Mixon expectations
Heath Cummings tells you what he expects from Joe Mixon,gives his top DFS plays and more.
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...