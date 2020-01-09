Tuttle accounted for 18 tackles (eight solo), 2.0 sacks and an interception during the 2019 season.

The undrafted free agent out of Tennessee enjoyed moderate playing time as a rookie, taking the field for 347 defensive snaps across 16 games (one start). He displayed some upside with two sacks and a pick and will look to build on a promising inaugural campaign when he returns to New Orleans in 2020.