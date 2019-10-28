Tuttle totaled two tackles (one solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 31-9 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Tuttle recorded the first sack of his career in Sunday's blowout loss. The undrafted free agent out of Tennessee hasn't played a high percentage of the Saints' defensive snaps, and his low usage should keep him off the IDP radar in most formats.

