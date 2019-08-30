Cobbs caught six of seven targets for 42 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Dolphins.

The receptions and targets both led the team on the night, although Cobbs' 6.0 yards per target was pedestrian at best. An undrafted rookie free agent out of Indiana last year, he has the size to be a red-zone and possession option for Drew Brees -- provided he did enough this preseason to claim a depth WR spot on the 53-man roster.

