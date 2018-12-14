Saints' Simmie Cobbs: Signed by Saints
Cobbs was signed by the Saints from the Redskins' practice squad Friday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Cobbs was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Redskins in April and found a spot on their practice squad in September. The rookie caught 72 passes for 841 yards last season as a junior at Indiana. Cobbs also caught seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown over the preseason.
