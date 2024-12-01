Rattler (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.
The 2024 fifth-round pick will serve as the emergency QB for the third straight game. Starter Derek Carr and backup Jake Haener would have to be injured and/or unavailable for Rattler to see action.
More News
-
Saints' Spencer Rattler: Emergency QB for Week 11•
-
Saints' Spencer Rattler: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Saints' Spencer Rattler: Pulled early in loss•
-
Saints' Spencer Rattler: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Spencer Rattler: Likely starting again Sunday•
-
Saints' Spencer Rattler: Will start Week 8 if Carr can't go•