Rattler completed 15 of 21 pass attempts for 136 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while gaining 12 yards and losing a fumble on three carries in Sunday's 23-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Rattler was benched late in the third quarter of Sunday's loss following a pair of first-half turnovers and just three points scored. Rookie backup Tyler Shough didn't fare much better in relief, completing 56.7 percent of his pass attempts for 128 yards and an interception of his own. It will be interesting to see if Sunday's change was permanent, or just a failed attempt to shake things up in Week 8. Neither signal-caller projects as high-upside fantasy options against the Rams next Sunday.