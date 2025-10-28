Saints head coach Kellen Moore informed Rattler that he will move into the No. 2 role at quarterback with Tyler Shough set to take over as the team's starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After a 1-7 start to the season, the Saints are opting for a change under center after Rattler beat out Shough, a rookie second-round pick out of Louisville, for the starting job coming out of the preseason. Despite a lackluster supporting cast, Rattler was reasonably efficient as a passer over his eight starts (68 percent completion rate, 6.2 yards per attempt), but he had been mistake-prone over his last two outings. In just over six and a half quarters of football in losses to the Bears and Buccaneers, Rattler took seven sacks, threw four interceptions and lost two fumbles. Unlike the undersized Rattler, Shough (6-foot-5, 219 pounds) offers an ideal frame as a pocket passer and solid arm strength to match it, but his lack of mobility and poor accuracy could render him a less interesting fantasy option.