Saints' Spencer Rattler: Competing for backup role

Ratller will be competing with Zach Wilson throughout training camp and potentially beyond to determine the No. 2 quarterback role for the Saints, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Rattler lost the 2025 starting job to rookie first-round pick Tyler Shough halfway through the Saints' Week 8 loss to the Buccaneers. The quarterback remained in a reserve role for the team and is clearly liked by the organization, but the signing of three-year Jets starter Zach Wilson leaves Rattler's role up in the air. There is always the possibility the team retains three quarterbacks on the active roster (as they did in 2025), but only one will be the No. 2 option.