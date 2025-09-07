Saints' Spencer Rattler: Does little on big volume
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rattler completed 27 of 46 passes for 214 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Cardinals. he added 29 rushing yards on four carries.
The second-year QB didn't commit a turnover, but that was about the only silver lining to his Week 1 performance. Rattler attempted a career-high 46 passes in his first game in new coach Kellen Moore's scheme despite the fact that the score was fairly close all the way through, but his 4.7 yards per attempt was poor. With Tyler Shough waiting in the wings, Rattler may need to improve his numbers quickly to keep his starting job, beginning with a Week 2 home tilt against the 49ers.
