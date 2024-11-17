Rattler (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
For a second straight game, Rattler will serve as the Saints' third emergency quarterback. That means he will only be allowed to see the field Sunday if both starter Derek Carr and backup Jake Haener leave the game due to injury.
More News
-
Saints' Spencer Rattler: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Saints' Spencer Rattler: Pulled early in loss•
-
Saints' Spencer Rattler: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Spencer Rattler: Likely starting again Sunday•
-
Saints' Spencer Rattler: Will start Week 8 if Carr can't go•
-
Saints' Spencer Rattler: Sidelined late by hip pointer•