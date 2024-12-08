Rattler (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Rattler will serve as the Saints' emergency quarterback for Week 14 behind starter Derek Carr and backup Jake Haener. Rattler will only see the field Sunday if both Carr and Haener were to leave the game due to injury.
More News
-
Saints' Spencer Rattler: Available as emergency QB•
-
Saints' Spencer Rattler: Emergency QB for Week 11•
-
Saints' Spencer Rattler: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Saints' Spencer Rattler: Pulled early in loss•
-
Saints' Spencer Rattler: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Spencer Rattler: Likely starting again Sunday•