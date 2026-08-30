The Saints have received interest in Rattler but aren't planning to trade him, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Rattler had an uneven first two NFL campaigns, making 14 starts in 16 regular-season contests and completing 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,903 yards with a 12:10 TD:INT. He began last year as New Orleans' No. 1 QB but gave way to Tyler Shough after the team compiled a 1-7 record across its first eight games. Shough ran away with the job and is entering the upcoming campaign with a strong hold on top signal-caller role, which theoretically could make Rattler expendable. However, it appears the Saints want to keep Rattler as an insurance policy behind Shough, as Rattler would be in a good position to take over at QB if needed given his extensive opportunities over the past two years. Rattler's fantasy value in redraft leagues is almost non-existent given his backup role, and even if Shough were to go down with an injury, Rattler likely wouldn't be a hot pickup in most formats given his inconsistent play in the NFL so far.