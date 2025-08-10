Rattler completed seven of 11 pass attempts for 53 yards and rushing thrice for 22 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 27-13 preseason loss to the Chargers.

Rattler was unimpressive in his preseason debut with the first-team offense, failing to generate points on any of the five drives he led Sunday. The 2024 fifth-round pick did pace the team in rushing yards (22), but he was also sacked three times and coughed up a fumble on the first play of the second quarter. Fellow starting candidate Tyler Shough also committed a turnover in relief of Rattler, but the rookie's interception was offset by scoring the team's only passing touchdown of the game. Rattler appeared to have the early edge in the starting QB competition coming into camp, but Shough had more success moving the ball on offense after one exhibition. The two young signal-callers will continue jockeying for position when the Saints host the Jaguars in next Sunday's preseason tilt.