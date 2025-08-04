Rattler took most of the first-team snaps during Sunday's scrimmage, Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net reports.

Rattler reportedly played five of seven drives with the starters, compared to two for Tyler Shough and none for Jake Haener. All have gotten first-team reps this summer, but Rattler more so than the others, arguably making him the favorite to start Week 1. Preseason games will also factor into the decision, although Saints coach Kellen Moore hasn't revealed how he'll divide the QB snaps.