Rattler started the Saints' 28-19 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday afternoon and completed five of eight passes for 43 yards without a touchdown or interception while rushing once for no gain.

Rattler led the Saints' first three possessions before giving way to Tyler Shough, who was in the game until the fourth quarter. Rattler had noteworthy connections with Chris Olave of 12 and 10 yards, as well as a nine-yard completion to Rashid Shaheed, but Shough ultimately put up a more impressive showing. Rattler finished the preseason having gone 30-for-43 with 295 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding seven rushes for 41 yards, and it remains to be seen if he did enough in the eyes of head coach Kellen Moore to earn the right to earn the Week 1 start against the Cardinals.