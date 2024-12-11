Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi said Wednesday that he'll likely wait until Friday to choose between Rattler, Jake Haener and Derek Carr (head/hand) as the starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Green Bay, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Rattler was the emergency No. 3 quarterback for Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants, while Haener replaced Carr after the 33-year-old suffered a concussion and a left hand fracture. The combination of injuries makes Carr a longshot to play Week 15, but the Saints aren't ready to rule him out yet and reportedly don't plan to place him on injured reserve. Rattler and Haener shared practice reps Wednesday, suggesting it's not a lock that Haener starts if Carr is inactive. Rattler made three starts in October while Carr recovered from an oblique injury, completing 59.6 percent of passes for 5.8 yards per attempt with one touchdown, four turnovers and 14 sacks as the Saints lost each game by at least 18 points. It would make sense to give Haener a shot now, but it's possible Rattler builds a case for himself in practice this week.