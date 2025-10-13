Rattler completed 20 of 26 passes for 227 yards in Sunday's 25-19 loss to the Patriots. He added 20 rushing yards on four carries.

The second-year QB didn't commit a turnover for the fifth time in six starts to begin the season, but Rattler also wasn't able to produce a touchdown as the Saints had to settle for four Blake Grupe field goals, as well as a one-yard TD run from Taysom Hill. Rattler's 8.7 YPA on Sunday was a season high, as were his 227 passing yards. He'll take a 6:1 TD:INT into a Week 7 matchup against the Bears.