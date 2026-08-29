Rattler completed eight of 10 passes for 79 yards while rushing twice for nine yards and a touchdown in Friday's 27-24 preseason win over the Cowboys.

Rattler started the preseason finale and played the first half. He had a similar passing stat line Friday to Zach Wilson, with whom Rattler is competing for the second spot on the QB depth chart, but Rattler scored an eight-yard touchdown with his legs while neither player threw a touchdown pass. Rattler started two of the Saints' three preseason games, sandwiched around one Wilson start, and it looks like the Saints' 2024 fifth-round pick has the slight edge over the Jets' 2021 second overall selection in the battle to back up Tyler Shough, though an official determination on that front has yet to be made.