Rattler was 18-for-27 passing for 126 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 31-19 loss against the Bills.

Rattler threw under 34 passes and under 200 yards for the first time this season. The second-year quarterback has been underwhelming despite averaging 39.7 passing attempts through the first three regular-season games. Sunday's outing also marked the first time this season that the Saints have had more rushing attempts (34) than passing attempts (28). Rattler's production may suffer again if the Saints lean into the running game during their Week 5 matchup against the Giants, whose defense has allowed a league-worst 6.1 yards per carry.