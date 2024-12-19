Saints head coach Darren Rizzi announced Thursday that Rattler will start versus the Packers on Monday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Rattler logged a solid showing after replacing Jake Haener under center during New Orleans' loss to Washington in Week 15, completing 10 of 21 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown, including a near last-second comeback. Quarterback Derek Carr (hand/concussion) is a candidate to miss the remainder of the season, though Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports that Rizzi left the door open for the veteran to play Week 16, if he manages to practice Saturday. A strong Week 16 showing could boost Rattler's chances of retaining his grip on the No. 1 gig to close out the 2024 campaign, but he's staring down a tough road matchup at Green Bay.