Rattler completed 21 of 31 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-14 win over the Giants. He added 21 rushing yards on six carries.

The second-year QB led the Saints to their first win of the season with another relatively quiet, but turnover-free, performance. Rattler was able to pick his spots against a poor Giants secondary however, connecting with Rashid Shaheed on an 87-yard catch-and-run TD in the second quarter. Rattler doesn't appear to be in much danger of losing his starting job to rookie Tyler Shough despite the team's 1-4 record, posting a 6:1 TD:INT and 67.2 percent completion rate, albeit with a poor 5.6 YPA. He'll look to build on this performance in Week 6 against the Patriots.