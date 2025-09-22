Rattler completed 28 of 39 pass attempts for 218 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing twice for 10 yards in Sunday's 44-13 loss to the Seahawks.

Rattler failed to recreate the three-touchdown performance we saw from him in Week 2, resulting in numbers closer to his pedestrian game against Atlanta to open the season. The Saints were outmatched from the jump, falling behind by 32 points at halftime. Things got so bad that rookie backup Tyler Shough saw the field in garbage time. It wouldn't be surprising to see both quarterbacks flip roles at some point this season for the 0-3 Saints. For now, Rattler figures to continue starting for New Orleans when the team travels to Buffalo next Sunday.