Saints' Spencer Rattler: No decision on QB1
Head coach Kellen Moore said Tuesday that he has not made a decision on who the starting quarterback for the Saints will be for Week 1 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 7, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Rattler served as the QB2 for the Saints' 17-17 preseason tie against the Jaguars on Sunday, during which he completed 18 of 24 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 19 yards on two carries and added a two-point conversion. He played better than rookie Tyler Shough on Sunday, but Moore relayed that the competition between the two young quarterbacks is "really, really close." Saturday's preseason finale against the Broncos will be Rattler's last opportunity to audition for the starting job for Week 1.
