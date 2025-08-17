Rattler completed 18 of 24 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 17-17 preseason tie against the Jaguars. He also rushed three times for 19 yards and ran in a two-point conversion.

After starting the Saints' preseason opener against the Chargers, Rattler waited until the second half to check in Sunday. Tyler Shough got the start but threw for only 66 yards in the first half and failed to lead a touchdown drive as the Saints trailed 17-3 at halftime. Rattler set the team up for a pair of third-quarter field goals, then bounced back from a fourth-quarter interception by throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis and running in the subsequent two-point conversion himself to tie the game with 21 seconds left. The pair of young quarterbacks will continue their competition Saturday in the preseason finale against the Broncos.