Rattler (finger) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio reports.

Rattler has been fulfilling his role as the Saints' backup quarterback since rookie Tyler Shough was named the starter for Week 9 and beyond. The backup has not practiced since Week 16 due to a thumb injury in his throwing hand, which has left the Saints with just Taysom Hill healthy as a depth option as they end the season. Rattler's inability to practice with the injury for consecutive weeks means Hill could potentially play a role at quarterback in Sunday's contest if Shough were to need to leave the game for any reason.