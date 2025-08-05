Rattler worked with the first-team offense again Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

It's the first time this summer that the same Saints QB has started off with the first-string offense in consecutive practices. Rattler also did the honors for Sunday's scrimmage and ended up playing five of the seven first-team drives. He'd already gotten a bit more work with the starters than rookie Tyler Shough during training camp, with the past few days perhaps marking a shift even further in Rattler's direction. Underhill and Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana are calling Rattler a clear favorite to start Week 1, although opinion has been more divided among Saints beat writers when it comes to the quality of the quarterbacks' performances in practice. Saints head coach Kellen Moore recently said he's "close" to making a decision on his Week 1 starter.