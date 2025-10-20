Rattler completed 20 of 32 passes for 233 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions while adding two rushes for 12 yards in the Saints' 26-14 loss to the Bears on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Rattler came into the day having thrown just one interception and not yet having lost a fumble, but the Bears' defense put an end to that mostly clean slate. Chicago snagged interceptions at its own 32, 12 and 22-yard lines, consistently snuffing out scoring threats. Rattler did continue to put up solid numbers outside the turnovers and connected with favorite target Chris Olave for touchdown passes of 21 and 14 yards. Rattler will be back in his friendlier home environment for a Week 8 divisional showdown against the Buccaneers.