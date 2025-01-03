Rattler will remain the starting quarterback Sunday against the Buccaneers, as Derek Carr (hand) has been ruled out, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Rattler will make his sixth NFL start, having lost the first five. Including one relief appearance, the rookie fifth-round pick has posted a 3:5 TD:INT. The banged-up Saints will face an uphill battle Sunday on the road against a Buccaneers team that would clinch a playoff berth with a win.