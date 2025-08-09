Rattler will be the Saints' starting quarterback for Sunday's preseason opener against the Chargers.

Rattler saw more reps with the first-team offense during this past week's training camp practices, and the 2024 fifth-rounder will get the first crack at winning the QB1 job against Tyler Shough. Rattler started in six of seven games during his rookie campaign, including the final four contests of the regular season. Over those last four games, he completed 71 of 129 pass attempts for 746 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while turning nine carries into 85 yards.