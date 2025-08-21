Rattler will start Saturday's preseason finale against the Broncos, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Head coach Kellen Moore said Tuesday that he hasn't decided who will start Week 1 under center for New Orleans, calling the competition between Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough "really, really close," per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Moore also confirmed Thursday that the decision to start Rattler on Saturday isn't informative of the team's plans for the regular season, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Still, if Rattler can again outplay Shough, as he did during Sunday's 17-17 preseason tie against Jacksonville, it would be a strong argument in favor of him beginning the regular season under center.