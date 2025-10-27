Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that the team is still evaluating the quarterback position ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Rams in Week 9, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Spencer Rattler was benched for rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough late in the third quarter of New Orleans' 23-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 8, though neither signal-caller had much success moving the ball on offense. Moore will likely want to give whomever of Rattler or Shough will start Sunday against Los Angeles a full week of practice, so a decision on the team's No. 1 quarterback for Week 9 should arrive prior to Wednesday. Neither boasts much fantasy appeal, especially in single-QB formats.