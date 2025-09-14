Rattler completed 25 of 34 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers. He added 14 rushing yards on four carries.

The second-year quarterback kept the Saints in the game with TD tosses Juwan Johnson in the second quarter, Rashid Shaheed in the third and Devaughn Vele in the fourth, but Rattler's attempt at a game-winning drive in the final three minutes stalled out around midfield. The three scores were a career high for the QB, who tossed only four in seven games as a rookie, and perhaps more impressively he's gone two straight starts to begin 2025 without committing a turnover. Rattler will try to get his team into the win column in Week 3 against the Seahawks.