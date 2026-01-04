Rattler (finger) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Rattler continues to deal with a thumb injury to his throwing hand and will be in street clothes for the Saints' regular-season finale. Rattler started the first eight games of the season, completing 68 percent of his passes for 1,586 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. However, he was benched in favor of Tyler Shough, who has outperformed expectations thus far, leaving Rattler's future with New Orleans uncertain.