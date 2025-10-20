Coach Kellen Moore said Monday that Rattler remains the Saints' starting quarterback despite turning the ball over four times in Sunday's loss to the Bears, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

When asked if the team needs to get a look at rookie Tyler Shough at some point this season, Moore said that will be a "week-to-week thing," according to Underhill. Rattler tossed three interceptions and lost one fumble against Chicago, but prior to Week 7 he'd only thrown one pick and lost zero fumbles. If Rattler can get back to taking care of the football, he should have a longer leash under center. However, he still offers minimal fantasy appeal.