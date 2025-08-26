Coach Kellen Moore named Rattler the Saints' Week 1 starting quarterback Tuesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The NFL's final QB competition finally has reached its conclusion, at least to begin the 2025 campaign, as Rattler has beat out rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough. In seven games (six starts) as a 2024 fifth-rounder last season, Rattler completed 130 of 228 passes (57 percent) for 1,317 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions, had 18 carries for 146 yards and fumbled five times (three lost). He'll be under center for the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Cardinals.