Saints' Stephone Anthony: Inactive Week 2
Anthony (ankle) is inactive for the Saints' Week 2 game against New England, Scott DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
Anthony was limited in practice this past week and considered questionable heading into Sunday. His inactive status will force either A.J. Klein or Hau'oli Kikaha into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Saints' Stephone Anthony: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Saints' Stephone Anthony: Limited Wednesday•
-
Saints' Stephone Anthony: Officially inactive for Monday•
-
Saints' Stephone Anthony: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Saints' Stephone Anthony: Questionable for Monday•
-
Saints' Stephone Anthony: Limited Thursday•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...