Anthony will focus on the weakside linebacker position during training camp, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

After a successful rookie campaign, in which he tallied 112 tackles, one sack, and one interception across 16 games started, Anthony played himself out of a starting role after just three weeks in 2016. The Clemson product was eventually placed on injured reserve following Week 10 due to a knee issue. The team will look to recapture the momentum Anthony showed through his rookie season by moving him from middle to weakside linebacker. He figures to compete for a starting spot at the position.