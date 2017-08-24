Play

Anthony is not expected to remain sidelined for long after missing the last week with an undisclosed injury, Mike Triplett of ESPN reports.

Head coach Sean Payton declined to comment on what was keeping Anthony sidelined, but did indicate he should not be out much longer. The backup middle linebacker was using training camp as an opportunity to get work on the weakside as well, so a quicker return will be advantageous for his development.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories