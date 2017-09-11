Saints' Stephone Anthony: Officially inactive for Monday
Anthony (ankle) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Vikings.
Anthony was limited in practice throughout the week and was initially listed as questionable. The former first-round pick will need to wait at least until Week 2 to make his 2017 debut, and rookie Alex Anzalone could see significant reps in his absence against Minnesota.
