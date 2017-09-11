Play

Anthony (ankle) isn't expected to play Monday night against the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Anthony was initially tabbed as questionable to play after being a limited practice participant all week due to a lingering ankle injury. If he's ultimately ruled out Monday, rookie Alex Anzalone could be in store for a hefty workload in his professional debut.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories