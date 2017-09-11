Saints' Stephone Anthony: Unlikely to play Monday
Anthony (ankle) isn't expected to play Monday night against the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Anthony was initially tabbed as questionable to play after being a limited practice participant all week due to a lingering ankle injury. If he's ultimately ruled out Monday, rookie Alex Anzalone could be in store for a hefty workload in his professional debut.
More News
-
Saints' Stephone Anthony: Officially inactive for Monday•
-
Saints' Stephone Anthony: Questionable for Monday•
-
Saints' Stephone Anthony: Limited Thursday•
-
Saints' Stephone Anthony: Expected to miss third straight game•
-
Saints' Stephone Anthony: Not expected to be sidelined long•
-
Saints' Stephone Anthony: Moving to weakside•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...