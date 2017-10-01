Saints' Sterling Moore: Inactive Sunday
Moore (chest) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Moore has recorded three tackles in two games to date this season, thus putting him off the radar in IDP formats in his role as a backup cornerback for the Saints.
More News
-
Saints' Sterling Moore: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Saints' Sterling Moore: Available to practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Sterling Moore: Will not play Sunday•
-
Saints' Sterling Moore: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Saints' Sterling Moore: Will likely miss a few weeks•
-
Saints' Sterling Moore: Suffers pectoral injury Sunday•
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...